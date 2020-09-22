Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $498,025.72

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX and IDAX. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $498,025.72 and approximately $31,438.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.04420727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034364 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.