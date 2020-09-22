Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CATM has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.57. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

