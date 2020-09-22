CargoX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. CargoX has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,715.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00228628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.01479911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00186399 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

