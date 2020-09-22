Carry Market Capitalization Reaches $8.81 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and $549,553.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.42 or 0.04393672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034400 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,630,585,831 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.