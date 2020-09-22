Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc (CVE:ECR) fell 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 118,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 246,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 million and a PE ratio of -93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

About Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located in Val-d'Or. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

