Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at Stephens

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $60.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.85. The company had a trading volume of 338,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,047. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,483,490 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

