Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Shares of CVNA traded up $60.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.85. 338,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

