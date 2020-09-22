Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CASS opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.86. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

In related news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 66.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 108.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

