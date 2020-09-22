Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. 492,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,973. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

