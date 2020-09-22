CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.58

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 7199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CLSA lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

