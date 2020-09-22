Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (TSE:CET) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.00, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $6.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal, directional, and underbalanced drilling services; and well planning and drilling optimization services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.