CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) CFO Farzana K. Mitchell Sells 271,543 Shares

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) CFO Farzana K. Mitchell sold 271,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $51,593.17.

CBL & Associates Properties stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 3,149,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,773,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,474,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 246,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 184,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,095,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,367,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

CBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

