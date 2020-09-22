CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CBTX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

CBTX opened at $15.00 on Friday. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.06.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CBTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBTX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CBTX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CBTX during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in CBTX by 94.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

