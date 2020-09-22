CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.89 million and $577,873.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinsuper, IDEX and RightBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.01 or 0.04405202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00057068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinsuper and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

