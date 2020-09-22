Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. The company had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $198,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 136.2% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

