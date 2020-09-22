Celo (CELO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.89 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Celo has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $321.72 million and $9.89 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00024599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00228070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00083892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.01407653 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00184201 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

