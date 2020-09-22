Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc (OTCMKTS:CNGO) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. 49,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 112,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

About Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO)

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through Learning, Gale, and International segments. The Learning segment produces various digital and print educational solutions and associated services for the academic, skills, and school markets in the United States.

