Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Buys 983 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £226.09 ($295.43).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 698 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £153.56 ($200.65).

On Monday, July 20th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 608 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.61).

Shares of LON CAU remained flat at $GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,600. Centaur Media Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.02 ($0.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.51. The company has a market cap of $33.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

