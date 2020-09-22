Centene Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 30,340 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical volume of 3,992 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.97.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,671. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 58.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 113.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 39.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 211,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,794. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Centene’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

