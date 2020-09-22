Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $365.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.35%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.11 per share, for a total transaction of $207,638.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 839,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,357,367.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $52,544.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 842,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,340,391.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,526. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

