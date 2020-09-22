Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.78. 497,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 593,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Century Casinos by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 58,068 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

