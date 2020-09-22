CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CESDF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.35 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CESDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 9,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.84.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

