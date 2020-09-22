Chainlink Trading 23.2% Lower This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $8.83 or 0.00084293 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00231398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.01402146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00185301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Coinbase, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.