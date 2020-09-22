ChartEx Price Tops $0.0397 on Major Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $49,588.97 and approximately $516,222.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

