ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 1.74. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $2,656,483.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,552 shares of company stock valued at $58,035,347 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.