Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$347.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million.

