Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

Get Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.