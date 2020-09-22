Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Shares of Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Chilean Metals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 12,400 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $425,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

