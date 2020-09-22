Chiliz Price Reaches $0.0112 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $55.22 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00228071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.01485173 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00181950 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,920,737,861 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

