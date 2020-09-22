China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.65

China Minsheng Banking Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Minsheng Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury, and Others.

