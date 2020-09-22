ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ IMOS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,413. ChipMOS Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $888.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 489.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChipMOS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChipMOS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

