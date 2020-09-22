Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Cap of $14.18 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00227820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.01436217 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00181926 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,084,524 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.