Chrono.tech Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00015960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $60,675.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.02 or 0.04399426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034319 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

