ChronoCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.11 Million (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One ChronoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 75.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

