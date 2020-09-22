Chronologic (DAY) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $285,105.50 and approximately $273.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00228793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00083005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.01489262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00182583 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,238,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,556 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

