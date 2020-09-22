CIBC Boosts Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target to $8.50

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.32% from the stock’s current price.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of MMX stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $950,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

