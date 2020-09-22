Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and approximately $62,733.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.44 or 0.04420222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.