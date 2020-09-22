Cintas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,059 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 591% compared to the average daily volume of 443 call options.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,412. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.91. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 90.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

