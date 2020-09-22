Citadel (CTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $17,244.50

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Citadel has a total market cap of $17,244.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

