Civic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $977,206.00 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC and GOPAX. Civic has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $977,206.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00230368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.01403813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00187421 BTC.

About Civic

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit, COSS, Huobi, Poloniex, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Mercatox, Vebitcoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

