Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Down 2%

Clairvest Group Inc (TSE:CVG) shares fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.00. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $753.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.01.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$4.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$77.95 million for the quarter.

Clairvest Group Company Profile (TSE:CVG)

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

