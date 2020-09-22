Clams Market Capitalization Hits $8.56 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Clams has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $43.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00018874 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Clams has traded 75.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021312 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00021944 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008878 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,932,473 coins and its circulating supply is 4,315,897 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

