Clarke (TSE:CKI) Shares Gap Down to $6.05

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $5.61. Clarke shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 32,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $94.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.94.

Clarke (TSE:CKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.53 million during the quarter.

About Clarke (TSE:CKI)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

