ClearPoll (POLL) Price Reaches $0.0020

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $13,946.90 and approximately $15.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043462 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.58 or 0.04430464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll (POLL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official website is clearpoll.com. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.