Cloudbric 24-Hour Volume Tops $31,141.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $31,141.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,431,279 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

