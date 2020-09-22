CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

CVE:DOC traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.99. 1,945,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28. CloudMD Software & Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.80 million.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

