Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.28. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

