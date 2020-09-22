CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.12.

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 406,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after buying an additional 186,653 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in CMS Energy by 267.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 541,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 393,925 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 28.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 385,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

