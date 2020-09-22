Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

CCH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($30.45) to GBX 2,220 ($29.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Coca Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,428.33 ($31.73).

CCH traded down GBX 91.50 ($1.20) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,918.50 ($25.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,480. Coca Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 20.55 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,059.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,999.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,088 ($27.28) per share, with a total value of £4,176 ($5,456.68). Insiders have bought 190,474 shares of company stock worth $405,127,134 over the last ninety days.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

