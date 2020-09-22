Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

CHRS stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.